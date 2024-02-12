With Valentine's Day approaching, Tineco is warming your hearts with exclusive promotions on its flagship products, including the famous Toasty One! Take advantage of this special occasion to discover a range of innovative products that will transform your routine.

Tineco Toasty One (Photo: Business Wire)

The Toasty One for a romantic breakfast!

Seduction also passes through the taste buds! So to make your loved one melt on Valentine's Day, we recommend the Toasty One at a crazy price.

The Toasty One from Tineco has a 4-inch touch screen. Thanks to this interface, the user selects the type of bread inserted in the toaster, then sets the desired level of toasting, from just toasted to very toasted, using a color chart. He then presses the "toast" button and the toaster does the rest!

With the TOASTY ONE, two slices of bread can be toasted differently, or identically, depending on the mood and desires of your partner. It features Tineco's patented technologies: IntelliHeat and GoldenCrispy:

The IntelliHeat algorithm precisely regulates the toasting process according to the bread used, by automatically adjusting the heat output and then toasting the bread to the desired level. The whole family can use the touch screen to save up to eight unique preferences for faster toasting.

The TOASTY ONE retains moisture and provides a crispy texture on the outside, while the inside of the bread remains airy and flavorful.

Date: February 12, 2024

RRP: €339 Promotional price: €189

Link HERE

Other items will also benefit from special discounts during this period

PURE ONE STATION PET

Tineco Pure One Station Pet: easy maintenance. Highlights of the OmniHub Station:

3L Eco Tank: Get up to 60 days of cleaning without emptying the collector.

Automatic Cleaning: The brush, tube and filters are automatically cleaned as soon as the vacuum cleaner is on its station.

iLoop Sensor: Automatically adjusts suction power according to the level of dirt on the floor.

Advanced Filtration: Four-stage filtration for efficient air purification.

Date: February 12, 2024

RRP: €799 Promotional price: €679

Link HERE

FLOOR ONE S5 Combo

The Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO meets all your vacuuming and cleaning needs! With an innovative 3-in-1 design, the FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments and small homes with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts to a full-size vacuum cleaner and a lightweight handheld vacuum cleaner with multiple attachments.

Date: February 12, 2024

RRP: €459 Promotional price: €367.2

Link HERE

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com.

