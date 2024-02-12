LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday said its investigational drug in chronic hepatitis B bepirovirsen received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The designation was supported by data from the phase IIb trials B-Clear and B-Sure, which evaluated the efficacy, safety and durability of response of bepirovirsen in people with chronic hepatitis B.
A confirmatory Phase 3 study of bepirovirsen dubbed B-Well, is ongoing.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX