AM Best will deliver market analysis on the challenging insurance and reinsurance markets and how these have affected European carriers at a pair of market briefings taking place in Germany, the first of which is scheduled for 27 February 2024 in Cologne, followed by a second presentation in Munich on 28 February 2024.

During AM Best's Insurance Market Briefings Cologne, Munich, members of the analytics team will deliver up-to-date reviews on the state of the global reinsurance market, with presentations on AM Best's rating activities and benchmarking studies, which relate to the European insurance markets. Relevant topics to be discussed include IFRS 17, cyber risks and the effects of the poly/permacrisis on the insurance market.

The Cologne market briefing will take place at the Excelsior Hotel Ernst, while the Munich event will be at Sofitel Munich Bayerpost.Registration for the each of the events begins at 3:00 p.m. (CET) with welcome remarks at 3:30 p.m. A German insurance market networking reception will wrap up both events. To register, or for more information about the agenda at the two market briefings and their speakers, please visit AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Cologne, Munich.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

