

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1.7620 against the euro and 91.40 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.7532 and 91.76, respectively.



Against the Australia and the U.S. dollars, the kiwi edged down to 1.0641 and 0.6125 from last week's closing quotes of 1.0607 and 0.6146, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.79 against the euro, 88.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the aussie and 0.60 against the greenback.



