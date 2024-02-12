

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (BBOX.L) announced on Monday that it has reached a deal to buy UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd. (UKCM.L) or UKCM for 0.444 new ordinary BBOX shares per UKCM share.



The exchange ratio is on a European Public Real Estate Association Net Tangible Assets or EPRA NTA for EPRA NTA basis, considering BBOX's EPRA NTA of 177.2 pence per share and UKCM's EPRA NTA of 78.7 pence per share as of December 31, 2023.



The transaction is expected to result in UKCM shareholders holding around 23.3 percent of the issued shares of the enlarged company.



Based on BBOX's share price of 160.2 pence per share on February 9, 2024, the offer implies a value of 71.1 pence per UKCM share and around 924 million pounds for the entire issued share capital of UKCM.



This represents a premium of 10.8 percent to UKCM's closing price of 64.2 pence per share on February 9, 2024, and a premium of 23 percent to UKCM's 6-month volume weighted average share price of 57.8 pence per share as of February 9, 2024.



The merger is expected to support the establishment of an around 6.3 billion pounds portfolio focused on high-quality UK logistics assets.



The companies also expect to form the fourth largest UK REIT based on market capitalization, with a combined market capitalization of around 3.9 billion pounds.



