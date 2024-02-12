DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2024 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.658 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65582007 CODE: ECRP LN ISIN: LU1437018168 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN Sequence No.: 303027 EQS News ID: 1834909 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 12, 2024 03:14 ET (08:14 GMT)