Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIT LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Feb-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.4216 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 409286 CODE: PRIT LN ISIN: LU1931975319 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LN Sequence No.: 303123 EQS News ID: 1835101 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 12, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)