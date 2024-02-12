COCA Rolls Out Virtual Cards Following Massive Sign-Up in Early Access Program

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the pioneering crypto wallet app, has announced the initial rollout of its Virtual Cards, following the success of its Early Access Program which has attracted thousands of eager users across Europe.

This strategic decision highlights COCA's dedication to offering smooth, secure, and user-friendly financial services technology that connects traditional banking with cryptocurrency, allowing users to conveniently make transactions online and at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, directly using their cryptocurrency holdings.

The launch of the COCA non-custodial debit card, made possible with Wirex's card infrastructure, is a game-changer in the world of digital finance, reshaping how people perceive security and convenience.

Key Highlights of COCA's Early Access Success and Virtual Card Rollout:

COCA's Early Access Program has attracted thousands of participants, ranging from crypto enthusiasts to fintech innovators, all excited to explore the future of financial transactions.

By being the first to market with non-custodial Virtual Cards in Europe, COCA is setting a new standard for crypto-based financial products, providing unmatched convenience and accessibility to its users.

The COCA non-custodial Virtual Card allows users to spend their cryptocurrency just like traditional fiat currency, eliminating the need for complicated exchanges or transfers, and making it easier than ever to incorporate cryptocurrency into everyday transactions.

True to COCA's mission, the Virtual Card feature is designed with simplicity in mind, eliminating common barriers such as seed phrases and offering a straightforward, intuitive interface.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as MPC (Multi-Party Computation) and Anonymous Biometric Backup, COCA ensures that users' assets and identities are protected at all times.

Following the successful launch in Europe, COCA plans to expand the availability of its Virtual Cards to other regions, including APAC, the USA, and LATAM, in the coming months. This product is not intended for UK residents.

This expansion is part of COCA's broader strategy to make cryptocurrencies a practical and convenient part of daily financial activities for people around the globe.

About COCA Wallet

COCA is the world's first wallet with a non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences.

