- BARCLAYS CUTS ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 12500 (13500) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES DIPLOMA PLC PRICE TARGET TO 3800 (3400) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES COMPASS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2460 (2430) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS LEGAL & GENERAL PRICE TARGET TO 300 (305) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH STARTS DELIVEROO WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 180 PENCE - GOLDMAN RAISES BAT PRICE TARGET TO 2750 (2700) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS ASHMORE GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 184 (185) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS BAT PRICE TARGET TO 2550 (2700) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC CUTS JD SPORTS FASHION PRICE TARGET TO 135 (150) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - STIFEL CUTS ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 12000 (12550) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES RENISHAW TO 'BUY' (SELL) - PRICE TARGET 5000 (2900) PENCE



