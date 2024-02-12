Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 February 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 09 February 2024 665.30 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 665.79 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

12 February 2024