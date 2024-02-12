

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar held somewhat steady ahead of a busy week of economic releases and speeches by Federal Reserve officials.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $2,020.61 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,034.40.



A cautious undertone prevailed as investors looked ahead to the release of key U.S. CPI data and comments from a slew of Fed officials this week for fresh clues on when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting interest rates.



U.S. consumer price inflation is expected to have eased slightly in January but is likely to hold above the Fed's annual 2 percent target.



Other key U.S. data due this week include readings on producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production.



Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Friday he remains 'laser focused' on returning inflation to target.



His Dallas counterpart Lorie Logan said the U.S. central bank should take time to assess incoming data before cutting rates.



Remarks are due from three officials at the central bank later in the day.



Meanwhile, Middle East concerns eased somewhat after the Israeli military said it had conducted a 'series of strikes' on southern Gaza that have now 'concluded,' without giving further details.



Separately, Iran's foreign minister flagged the Israel-Hamas conflict could be moving closer to a diplomatic solution.



'Developments in Gaza are moving toward a diplomatic solution,' Iran's Hossein Amirabdollahian said, without offering any specifics on timing.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken