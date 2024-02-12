Anzeige
Montag, 12.02.2024
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
12.02.2024 | 11:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest - delisting

Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in below sub-fund issued
by Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest will be 19 February 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0016283484           
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:         SEBinv AKL SEB Japan Aktier SRI P
-------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 19 February 2024         
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      SEIJASP             
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     39118              
-------------------------------------------------------



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33
66.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
