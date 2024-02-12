Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest - delisting

Due to liquidation, last day of trading UCITS shares in below sub-fund issued by Investeringsforeningen SEBinvest will be 19 February 2024. ISIN: DK0016283484 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: SEBinv AKL SEB Japan Aktier SRI P ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 19 February 2024 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEIJASP ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 39118 ------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.