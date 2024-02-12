

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Two Israeli hostages were rescued in deadly overnight airstrikes by defense forces in Rafah, reports say.



Reports quoting the Palestine Red Crescent Society say dozens of people, including children, were killed as warplanes and helicopters pounded multiple locations in the southern Gaza city.



More than 100 people were killed in a series of attacks that began after midnight, according to the Palestine humanitarian organization.



The Israeli military said two hostages were rescued in a special operation in the Shaboura area. They have been identified as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, who were taken hostages in the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas.



Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency Shin Bet and Police said in a joint statement that the rescued hostages 'are both in good medical condition and were transferred for medical examination at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital.'



In his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu just hours ahead of the Rafah military operation, President Joe Biden had warned not to proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there.



UNRWA had warned ahead of the planned strike that a large-scale military operation among a population of 1.4 million would exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare.



Hamas made it clear that with the Rafah operation, Israel has closed the doors for negotiations on hostage release.



