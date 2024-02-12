

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account registered a shortfall in December after a surplus in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The current account balance logged a deficit of EUR 38 million in December versus a surplus of EUR 1.67 billion in November.



In the same period last year, the current account balance was a surplus of EUR 338 million.



The goods account in the balance of payment terms was EUR 0.2 billion in surplus. Meanwhile, the service account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.7 billion.



The primary income account was EUR 0.7 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.



Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.8 billion in deficit.



