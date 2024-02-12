BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 9 February 2024 were:

633.94p Capital only

646.94p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 16,628 Ordinary shares on 9th February 2024, the Company has 95,034,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 8,175,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.