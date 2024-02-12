Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) won a major order to supply sustainable heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) units and efficient door systems for Norway-based Norske Tog's new regional trains. The new doors and Green Air HVAC systems provide the customer with improved cost savings, efficiency, sustainability, and an enhanced passenger experience.

"This order builds on the momentum in the transit market for our technology solutions," said Pascal Schweitzer, President of Wabtec's Transit business. "It also continues our strong partnership with Alstom to help Norske Tog realize its goals. These solutions will deliver the industry-leading performance in terms of comfort, cost effectiveness, environmental stewardship, operability, and safety."

The company will supply the components to Alstom, which won a contract to deliver up to 200 Coradia Stream regional trains to Norske Tog. Wabtec will provide 180 saloon and 60 cab HVAC units for the first batch of trains, along with 720 door systems and gap fillers. First deliveries are expected in early 2024.

Wabtec's Green Air solution sets the new market standard for natural refrigerant HVAC systems. It is the transit rail industry's first air conditioning system using natural R290 refrigerant, a clean and environmentally friendly option. The refrigerant R290 used in the Green Air system has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 0.02. Traditional heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems use synthetic refrigerants, such as R-134a, which has a GWP of 1430. These high-GWP refrigerants trap substantially more heat in the atmosphere than the natural R290-based solutions.

The Green Air solution also offers operational benefits of up to 30 percent in weight savings compared to CO2 applications. It reduces the filling charge by 50 percent compared to 513a refrigerant.

"Norske Tog is an industry leader, who adopts the latest, innovative technologies that improve its operations and customer experience," said Schweitzer. "Their trains will be one of the first to realize the benefits of our Green Air solution."

In addition to the HVAC system, the train will incorporate Wabtec's double-sliding door driven by ESP4C operator. The design is 30 percent more compact and 20kg lighter than previous products, generating space, energy, and cost savings. The door solution is equipped with a sliding step and a range of special features including touchless passenger detection, sustainable painting system, high performances for low temperature conditions (thermal and noise attenuation). These features make the doors reliable in tough environments and ensure all-weather accessibility. The door system also will include cybersecure-ready DLCNext+ control units.

Alstom will begin delivering the new trains to Norske Tog in 2025. Once in service, this new fleet will provide a suburban and fast rail service, connecting Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region.

Alstom, Coradia and Coradia Stream are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at www.wabteccorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212090491/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Raphael Hinninger

Wabtec

+33 (0)6 71 83 60 36

Raphael.hinninger@wabtec.com

Investor Contact:

Kristine Kubacki, CFA

Wabtec

+1 412-450-2033

kristine.kubacki@wabtec.com