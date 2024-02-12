

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to 4-day highs of 160.50 against the euro, 188.02 against the pound and 170.20 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 161.10, 188.65 and 170.82, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 148.99 and 110.66 from early lows of 149.26 and 110.89, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars edged up to 97.14 and 91.25 from early lows of 97.41 and 91.76, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the euro, 183.00 against the pound, 168.00 against the franc, 144.00 against the greenback, 108.00 against the loonie, 95.00 against the aussie and 89.00 against the kiwi.



