12.02.2024
Notice of the 2024 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Notice of the 2024 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 
12-Feb-2024 / 12:58 CET/CEST 
12.2.2024 12:58:12 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting 
The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 at 10:00 CET. The meeting will be held 
at Bella Sky Conference & Event, Martha Christensens Vej 10, entrance 3, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark. 
The agenda for the annual general meeting is as follows: 
.  Approval of the annual report for 2023 and treatment of loss. 
.  Advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2023. 
.  Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. 
.  Election and remuneration of board members. 
.  Election of auditor. 
The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting. 
On 7 February 2024, Ørsted announced that Thomas Thune Andersen will not seek re-election as Chair of the Board of 
Directors. Furthermore, Jørgen Kildahl has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors. All remaining 
members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting are up for election and intend to seek re-election. 
Considerations regarding the composition of the Board of Directors are ongoing. It has not been possible to conclude 
the process in time for the convening of the annual general meeting. However, the Board of Directors will announce its 
recommendation regarding the recommended candidates and the future composition of the Board of Directors prior to the 
annual general meeting. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
Attachments 
 . Notice of 2024 annual general meeting.pdf 
 . Notification of AGM 2024.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2024 06:58 ET (11:58 GMT)

