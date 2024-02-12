DJ Notice of the 2024 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notice of the 2024 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S 12-Feb-2024 / 12:58 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.2.2024 12:58:12 CET | Ørsted A/S | Notice to general meeting The annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S will be held on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 at 10:00 CET. The meeting will be held at Bella Sky Conference & Event, Martha Christensens Vej 10, entrance 3, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark. The agenda for the annual general meeting is as follows: . Approval of the annual report for 2023 and treatment of loss. . Advisory vote on the remuneration report for 2023. . Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. . Election and remuneration of board members. . Election of auditor. The agenda is further described in the enclosed notice of the annual general meeting. On 7 February 2024, Ørsted announced that Thomas Thune Andersen will not seek re-election as Chair of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Jørgen Kildahl has decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Directors. All remaining members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting are up for election and intend to seek re-election. Considerations regarding the composition of the Board of Directors are ongoing. It has not been possible to conclude the process in time for the convening of the annual general meeting. However, the Board of Directors will announce its recommendation regarding the recommended candidates and the future composition of the Board of Directors prior to the annual general meeting. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Tom Christiansen +45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Notice of 2024 annual general meeting.pdf . Notification of AGM 2024.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: NOA TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 303224 EQS News ID: 1835389 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

