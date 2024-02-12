Anzeige
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 12 February 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 09 February 2024, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,664p

Including income: 4,726p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


