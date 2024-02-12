Frankfurt, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit MFE Magnesium For Europe at Booth #3028 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About MFE Magnesium For Europe

MFE Magnesium For Europe is in an advanced stage to build a prime magnesium production with 15kmt/y Mg to start in 2026 at Kupres, BiH. Features: owned raw material source, low CO2, zero waste, energy from wind, pv and hydro, very competitive process, execution phase to start in 2024.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

MFE Magnesium For Europe

Albrecht von Kempis

+491706617944

avk@mfe-europe.com

mfe-europe.com

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)