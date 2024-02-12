Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit Stratum AI at Booth #310 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Stratum AI

Stratum AI is a mining technology company that produce mineral resource, ore reserve and geometallurgical models that are significantly more accurate than the industry standard geostatistical interpolation models. By applying proprietary Machine Learning technology (Deep Learning) to mine site data sets (e.g. diamond/RC drillholes, grade control &/or blastholes, rock-chip samples). Stratum's proven methods results in globally and locally accurate block models for both short and long-term use. Their technology has been applied to precious and bulk metal producing assets in major mining jurisdictions including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Kazakhstan, PNG, Chile, Peru and US.Stratum's innovation has directly increased yield and/or reduced operating costs for mines within a year of its implementation; for example, Stratum's block model achieved a ~70% decrease in quarterly contained oz. deviation, using only data already present at an orogenic lode gold mine and have significantly improved ore typing (oxide[O], transition[T] sulphide[S]) at an epithermal refractory gold mine.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

