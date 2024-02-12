Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit World Travel Protection at Booth #7029N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About World Travel Protection

Our experienced World Travel Protection team is dedicated to providing expert medical, travel and security assistance for travellers and expatriates before, during and after they travel.By helping travelers prevent and mitigate risks - and get the help they need whenever and wherever they need it - our travelers and their risk managers feel empowered, supported, and safe.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

World Travel Protection

Jason Simpson

6043564984

jason.simpson@wtp.ca

www.worldtravelprotection.com

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)