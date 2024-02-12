Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, will host a series of demonstrations, workshops, and training sessions on leveraging geoscience intelligence to uncover the potential of subsurface data. Join us at Exhibition Booth #829 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from March 3 to March 6, 2024.

Seequent builds world-leading technology, evolving how organisations work in more than 150 countries. The company is at the forefront of addressing the challenge of disconnected geoscience data and workflows, revolutionising how mining and minerals companies operate.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/195507_seequentimage.jpg

Join us at PDAC and explore what's on and what's to come, with a schedule that highlights the value of Seequent software in exploration, including:

A Seequent core shack

Comprehensive workflow demonstrations

Training and workshops from fundamentals to advanced strategies

A sneak preview into Visible Geology

Visible Geology is our latest technology for the academic sector. It is a free tool developed to support the academic space, especially as the mining industry faces a predicted shortfall in geoscientists. Seequent is committed to helping bridge this talent gap and promoting education in the field.

We are thrilled to host an exclusive keynote event featuring world-renowned futurist speaker Nikolas Badminton, author and executive advisor. The keynote will be followed by a roundtable discussion bringing together a panel of industry leaders at the forefront of driving change, moderated by The Northern Miner.

For more information on Seequent's presence at PDAC 2024, visit Seequent at PDAC2024.





PDAC 2024



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/195507_seequentbanner.jpg

About Seequent

Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company, helps organisations to understand the underground, giving them the confidence to make better decisions faster. Seequent builds world-leading technology that is at the forefront of Earth sciences, transforming the way our customers work.

Every day, we help them develop critical mineral resources more sustainably, design and build better infrastructure, source renewable energy, and reduce their impact on the environment.

Seequent operates in 150 countries while proudly maintaining headquarters in New Zealand. Newsroom: https://www.seequent.com/company/news-media/

Seequent on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press Contact: External Communications Team externalcomms@seequent.com +64 2150 1036

© 2023 Bentley Systems, Incorporated. Bentley, Seequent, Leapfrog and Oasis montaj are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195507

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)