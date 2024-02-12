

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and RayzeBio, Inc. (RYZB) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act Waiting Period, in connection with Bristol Myers Squibb's tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio stock for a purchase price of $62.50 per share in cash, or approximately $4.1 billion. This satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the transaction.



The expiration of the waiting period occurred on February 9, 2024. The offer will expire one minute after 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on February 22, 2024.



