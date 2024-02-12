Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit Draslovka at Booth #128 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Draslovka

We are DraslovkaWorld leaders in leaching technology, leaching reagents, and AI-powered leaching optimization. We deliver innovative services that enable our mining clients to optimize recovery while minimizing their environmental impact. Using cutting-edge technology, we are leading the charge towards sustainability in metallurgical processes. Our wide range of reagents, patented Glycine Leaching Technology, and AI-powered In-Line Analyzers are helping mines worldwide optimize their recovery. We are a global organization of chemistry experts and innovators dedicated to the future of our planet.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

For further information:

Draslovka

Daniela Molina

+528711104755

daniela.molina@draslovka.com

www.draslovka.com

