Canning, Buenos Aires--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit GREEN MINING S.R.L. at Booth #3222 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About GREEN MINING SRL INNOVATION, TRUST & RESPONSIBLE COMMITMENT - Green Mining is an Italo-Argentine joint venture that owns a mining concession located in the Huacy district, one of the most relevant and extensive mining areas in Argentina, known for the presence of vast areas characterized by mineralization of strategic elements. The area was formerly known as "Minas de Oro Blanco". The concession is located at the apex of a hydrographic basin, an area surrounded by highly mineralized hydrothermal deposits with metalliferous veins, in the Cordillera Preandina area (San Juan province). The deposit in question is geologically defined as a "multi-metallic" deposit, since, through the prospecting and geological sampling campaign carried out over the last two years, international geochemical laboratories have certified the presence of significant commercially interesting quantities of Critical Raw Materials, such as REEs Rare Earths Elements [Ce, Dy, Er, Eu, Gd, Ho, La, Lu, Nd, Pr, Sm, Tb, Th, Tm, Y, Yb, Sc] and precious elements [Au, Ag, Pt, Pd].

The potential of the multi-metallic deposit we are working on consists of mineralized sediments generated and previously disintegrated by the morphological weathering of the area, so there is a natural disintegration of REEs and precious elements from the source rocks of the Precordillera upstream of the concession. This geological conformation allows Green Mining to exploit the deposit by constantly extracting the vast quantities of surface sediments that are cyclically deposited in the concession. Green Mining at this advance exploration stage of the deposit has already designed a pilot plant that will enable the production of gold and rare earth concentrates on a fully sustainable basis, free of chemicals. The footprint of the mine will be to extract these minerals exclusively by hydro-gravimetric means, using a technological circuit that exploits exclusively the minerals' natural specific weight and magnetic properties to separate them from the by-product elements.

This, consequently, makes it possible to extract rare earths and precious minerals without the use of chemical agents, which are highly harmful to both the environment and human beings, and at the same time allows environmental conservation to be monitored from the very first excavation operations. This operational strategy gives the production circuit an innovative socially acceptable and ecologically effective footprint, in accordance with the internationally evaluated high standards of mining sustainability for the supply of critical raw materials. It should be noted that the company has been immediately open to collaborating with the local community in the area, committing to involving it in the sampling and prospecting operations of the deposit in collaboration with teams of external mining consultants and university academic expertise. This Community engagement led to the full acceptance of the project by the community, which will be offered opportunities for employment, sharing and experience in order to improve the outcome of the project with shared benefits for all stakeholders.

GREEN MINING SRL: FROM MINE TO MARKET - With the aim of implementing a complete and transparent production chain (from the Mine to the Market), the Green Mining model, in parallel to proceeding with the raw material extraction phase, has an ongoing project to directly refine the rare earths that are extracted from its mine. Through an external consulting team of Italian industry professionals, Green Mining disposes of the technical know-how for the industrialization of a demonstration refining prototype plant already tested in Italy (Fig.1), characterized by an all-Italian hydrometallurgical technology that reduces and controls the environmental impact by producing rare-earth products with a high purity ranging from 99.9% to 99.99%.

The pilot plant has already demonstrated the feasibility of the refining process with excellent results in reducing atmospheric emissions (close to zero) and ensuring a high degree of recycling of the chemicals and water used in the process. Green Mining's next goal is to achieve an industrial-scale development of the refining plant capable of preserving the environment as much as possible, to remain economically competitive and strategic in the market, and to bring innovations in the production chains of critical raw materials. The Green Mining project is currently embedded in a highly strategic socio-economic context.





Fig. 1 - Italian prototype REE refining plant: Mixer-settler battery for rare earths separation by solvent extraction



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/195738_figure1.jpg

The deposit under concession contains significant quantities of raw materials that the world economy defines as "critical raw materials" because they are indispensable for the production of a wide range of highly technological consumer goods used in everyday life and in areas of strategic importance (renewable energy, automotive, defence, aerospace, etc.) that depend on access to an increasing number of these raw materials. Such access is in many cases increasingly difficult, and security of supply is an essential element in strengthening "high-tech" industrial production and ensuring the energy transition towards climate neutrality, which are intrinsically linked to the availability of adequate quantities of these raw materials on global markets.

In its broader development aim, Green Mining's objective is therefore to develop its own distinctive rare earths production chain within the international mining sector, presenting the market with a crucial raw material produced with a responsible footprint from the earliest stages of extraction to final refining, implementing a transparent production chain, preserving the environment and remaining economically strategic.

