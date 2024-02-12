Lively, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit Walden Group at Booth #1152 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Walden Group

The Walden Group of companies is a family owned, Sudbury based company, that has become a significant player in the mining and industrial service sectors. With over 30 years of experience, The Walden Group has established itself as an industrial leader in turn-key solutions, specializing in the electrical, industrial, and mining sectors. The Walden Group holds a long-standing reputation for completing all projects on time, delivering all products within budget, and standing behind all the service and product we support. Our goal is to ensure that your project meets and exceeds all regulations, expectations, and budgetary constraints.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

