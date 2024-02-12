Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2024) - Visit PANAQUA at Booth #1040 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About PANAQUA

PANAQUA water and wastewater treatment technologies are designed and built in Canada for rugged Canadian site conditions and any other place on Earth that needs clean water. PANAQUA systems are designed to be flexible, durable and practical. Treatment modules can be interconnected to each other and to other water treatment technologies, making treatment possibilities endless.PANAQUA is the result of many years of research, development and innovation by McCue Engineering Contractors, an award-winning Canadian, leading edge, full-service, water and wastewater treatment system design and manufacturing company with over 20 years of dedicated experience. PANAQUA is the water and wastewater treatment solution for mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper, manufacturing, work camps, small communities and more.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

PANAQUA

Lynda Smithard

604-940-2828

info@mccuecontracting.com

www.panaqua.ca

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)