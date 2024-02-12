

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the release of the CPI update for January from the U.S. on Tuesday dominated market sentiment across regions. Headline and core CPI are both seen recording declines. Nervousness ahead of speeches by officials of Federal Reserve, Bank of England as well as Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day, also dampened sentiment.



Wall Street Futures appear clueless. Major European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares closed mostly lower in thin holiday trade.



The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices corrected after a strong rally in the previous week. Gold prices edged lower. Cryptocurrencies witnessed declines.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,641.00, down 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,026.90, up 0.01% Germany's DAX at 16,984.61, up 0.34% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,563.00, down 0.43% France's CAC 40 at 7,674.77, up 0.36% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,727.35, up 0.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 36,897.42, up 0.09% (February 9) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,614.90, down 0.39% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,865.90, up 1.28% (February 8) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 15,746.58, down 0.83% (February 8)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0769, down 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.2614, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 149.01, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6522, down 0.01% USD/CAD at 1.3466, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 104.15, up 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.156%, down 0.83% Germany at 2.3335%, down 1.95% France at 2.836%, down 1.94% U.K. at 4.0720%, down 0.34% Japan at 0.720%, down 0.21%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $81.23, down 1.17%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $75.95, down 1.16%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,036.10, down 0.13%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $47,896.69, down 1.14% Ethereum at $2,486.81, down 1.78% BNB at $317.07, down 1.73% Solana at $104.14, down 5.02% XRP at $0.5178, down 2.90%.



