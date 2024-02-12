Vytalize Health Names Michael Ruiz De Somocurcio as President of Its Physicians' Organizations in New York & New Jersey

New leadership role includes oversight of the newly acquired Independent Physicians Association of New York, one of the nation's largest multi-specialty IPAs

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, is excited to welcome Michael Ruiz de Somocurcio as the new President of the Independent Physician Association of New York ("IPA NY"), which was acquired by Vytalize Health in 2023. The multi-specialty IPA is one of the largest in the country, with a network of over 3,000 providers across the Empire State.

Michael Ruiz de Somocurcio

Michael brings more than 20+ years of healthcare leadership experience working on both the health plan and provider side in developing innovative and collaborative solutions to improve the overall healthcare delivery system. He joins from Aetna, a CVS Health® Company, where he served as Chief Network and Operations Officer of Aetna's New York and New Jersey markets with over 3 million members and over $20 billion in annual spend. He was responsible for developing the overall network strategy, management of medical costs, creation of new products and value-based care initiatives. Prior to Aetna, Michael was Vice President of Network Strategy for Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA), a multi-state oncology group, where he was brought in to lead their practice transformation efforts and health plan strategy. While there, RCCA signed the most value-based care deals in oncology in the country.

"For value-based care to be successful at scale, its principles must be applied across the entire patient journey: from primary care to specialty care to the hospital and back again. Michael's deep expertise in network development, provider relations, and community care makes him the perfect leader for IPA NY's collaborative value-based care future. We're thrilled to welcome him on board," said Faris Ghawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vytalize Health.

"I couldn't be more excited to join this impressive, industry-leading organization," said Ruiz de Somocurcio. "Vytalize Health has built a rich, connected community of care across the tri-state area where specialists and PCPs work together to foster better outcomes in an environment where patients remain at the center of an informed, empowered, and efficient care team. I look forward to building on this success and providing a model for the rest of the country to follow."

Vytalize acquired a majority interest in physician-led IPA NY last April through an investment in Practice Management of America. In the past year, Vytalize has dramatically increased its provider network footprint in the tri-state by offering flexible options and innovative clinical and financial incentives that align all members of the healthcare continuum to improve patient outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.

"Working with Vtyalize Health, we have a robust network and innovative technology that makes it easier to collaborate with hospitals and specialty groups that are committed to the same high standards of holistic, quality care. We're improving outcomes while addressing healthcare costs and providing equitable care for at-risk populations. It's a truly rewarding experience," said Dr. Bobby Chandok, IPA NY member and physician advisor.

For more on how Vytalize Health works to build stronger value-based practices and a better overall experience for patients, visit www.vytalizehealth.com

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry's biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 5,000 leading providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

Contact Information

Matt Buder Shapiro

Chief Marketing Officer

Matt@vytalizehealth.com

(216) 337-0461

