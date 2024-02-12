HyperSciences to Present at Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on February 13 - 15, 2024

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / HyperSciences, a pioneering developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge hypersonic acceleration boring technologies working to transform the mining and tunneling sectors by offering a potentially groundbreaking alternative to conventional drill & blast and tunneling-boring methods, has earned an exclusive invitation to showcase its groundbreaking work at the Integrous Communications Big Hearts, Big Ideas Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on February 13-15, 2024.

Mark Russell, HyperSciences' President & CEO is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 (2:30 PM EST / 11:30 PM PST).

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3017/49864

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference and can be requested through the conference site.

To register for the event, Investors can go to the conference link: Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference

About HyperSciences

Established in 2014, HyperSciences is a pioneer in cutting-edge hypersonic acceleration technologies working to transform the mining and tunneling sectors, offering a potentially groundbreaking alternative to conventional drill and blast as well as tunneling-boring methods. HyperSciences has offered securities under Regulation D, Regulation Crowdfunding and Tier II of Regulation A and is subject to ongoing reporting obligations. You can access these reports and other securities filings on EDGAR. For more information, please visit www.hypersciences.com.

About the Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference

Welcome to the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Virtual Conference, where the nexus of innovation, big investment ideas and charitable giving all converge in a dynamic digital space.

The focus of this conference is to present smaller market cap companies that we believe are poised to be much bigger due to innovation, positioning, and increased visibility.

At the same time, we want to demonstrate compassion and realize that while we can pursue profits in our portfolios, giving back pays dividends in ways that benefit humanity and society. We truly believe that the two do go hand in hand.

Step into the future with us at the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference, an unparalleled gathering where the pulse of innovation harmonizes with the rhythm of investment and charitable giving on a virtual platform.

Our carefully curated agenda features thought leaders, industry pioneers, and visionaries who will share insights on the latest trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging market dynamics that are shaping the future.

The conference will consist of company presentations (Public, and a select few Private), 1x1's, as well as presentations from some selected charities that we would like to highlight.

As we navigate the intersection of innovation, investment and giving, the conference aims to spark opportunities for growth. Join us in this digital format where ideas take flight, investments find purpose, and the future unfolds in real-time.

Welcome to a revolution in connectivity, where the 2024 Integrous Big Hearts, Big Ideas Growth Conference sets the stage for a new era of investment, inspiration, and progress.

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and HyperSciences does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

The Company is "Testing the Waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in that offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the "blue sky" or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. The Company intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards.

