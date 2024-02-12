Floki Offers Glimpse of Much-Anticipated Valhalla Game and Signals Major China-Focused Initiative

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Floki is thrilled to present a sneak peek into the future of gaming with the release of an epic teaser video for Valhalla, the play-to-earn NFT metaverse game.

Floki is also glad to reveal Valhalla's much anticipated Chinese version on testnet, which will enable millions of Chinese gamers to embark on an adventurous and captivating journey into the world of Valhalla.

Alongside this, Floki will announce a strategic partnership poised to expose Valhalla to tens of millions of Crypto users in China.

Currently, the specifics of the partnership remain under embargo, yet we can anticipate that this collaboration will significantly impact the Chinese gaming community.

Floki's optimistic outlook on China stems from its projected economic resilience even as other nations face potential recessions or meagre growth in the coming year.

The total number of gamers in China is expected to rise to 710.3 million, a 1.63% increase YoY, data from Niko Partner shows.

China's video game market value is forecasted to exceed $56.7 billion, growing at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% and the gamer population is expected to reach 734.6 million, with a 5-year CAGR of 1.0%.

China's strong economic growth is likely to boost the use of cryptocurrencies there. Experts believe that China will play a major role in the next big increase in the world of cryptocurrency and gaming.

About Floki

Floki is one of the biggest cryptocurrency success stories in the world, having disrupted the crypto industry by providing solid utility while leveraging the power of memes to ensure mainstream appeal and adoption. Floki has developed a PlayToEarn NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, Digital Asset Locker FlokiFi and a crypto education platform.

