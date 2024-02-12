Influential publication applauds TeamMate Document Linker and CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) today announced that two of its latest products, TeamMate Document Linker and CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership, have been chosen as winners in Accounting Today's Top New Products for 2024.

The independently judged program highlights "products that sport new integrations that enable new functionalities, that connect people with resources to meet the challenges of a changing profession, that support growing practice areas like ESG, and that assist accountants with new regulations."

"It is an honor to have our products recognized by Accounting Today for their innovation and impact on the industry," said Cathy Rowe, Senior Vice President and Segment Leader, US Professional Market, Wolters Kluwer TAA North America. "We truly believe that in today's dynamic landscape of change and opportunity, the future belongs to those who embrace technology and innovation as essential parts of their firm's strategic plans for success."

TeamMate Document Linker was released in September 2023 as a new product for accounting firms that strengthens audit quality by auto-linking samples to supporting evidence, saving valuable time on every audit. The product ensures supporting evidence is correctly validated by using optical character recognition (OCR) technology to extract text from scanned documents, including photographs of crumpled documents, to automatically match and dynamically link the sample or workpaper to the source document. TeamMate Document Linker functions within the Microsoft Excel interface, eliminating the need to switch between tools and windows to verify required data.

Accounting Today notes that the solution is "the kind of tool junior auditors have been dreaming of for years: It automates the tying of samples to supporting evidence, using AI-powered optical character recognition technology to extract text from scanned documents to match everything up in seconds, and then making it all available for review in Excel. It's a perfect example of how technology is boosting productivity across the audit and a great help for firms that are finding it harder and harder to staff engagements."

Wolters Kluwer was also recognized for its recently launched CCH Axcess Beneficial Ownership solution, which automates the beneficial ownership information filing process for accounting firms that need to file large volumes of reports. The expert solution is aimed at helping the nearly 33 million U.S. businesses impacted by the beneficial ownership reporting rule under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) comply with the new regulation. By offering beneficial ownership interest compliance as part of a business advisory relationship, accounting firms can enhance their role as trusted advisors.

