

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately lower on Monday.



European shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly up. The Consumer and Producer Price Inflation, Retail Sales, and Industrial Production reports are expected this week.



Major corporates such as Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Cisco, and Deere are among the companies due to report their quarterly results this week.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 25.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 0.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 1.75 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 196.95 points or 1.3 percent to 15,990.66.



The S&P 500 climbed 28.70 points or 0.6 percent to 5,026.61, while the narrower Dow bucked the uptrend and edged down 54.64 points or 0.1 percent to 38,671.69.



On the economic front, the Treasury Statement for January will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $21.0 billion, while the prior deficit was $129.4 billion.



A six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a conversation hosted by the Economic Club of Minnesota at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian shares ended mostly lower. China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore were closed for the Lunar New Year. The Japanese market was closed for National Day.



Australian markets ended lower. Shares of the pharmaceutical company slumped 4.8 percent, while the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 7,614.90. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.3 percent lower at 7,860.30.



