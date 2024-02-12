Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Share Options Disclosure

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

For Immediate Release

12 February 2024

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "the Company")

PDMR Forms re Cancellation and Issuance of share options

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, hereby provides the PDMR forms, further to the announcement of 9 February 2024, whereby director share options were cancelled and replaced.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Charlie Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rogue Baron Plc b) LEI 2138009XFT53PKLIH113 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.005 400,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hamish Harris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rogue Baron Plc b) LEI 2138009XFT53PKLIH113 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.005 5,000,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Dolder 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rogue Baron Plc b) LEI 2138009XFT53PKLIH113 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41 b) Nature of the transaction Award of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.005 2,000,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 9 February 2024 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.