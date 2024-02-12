Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Share Options Disclosure
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12
12 February 2024
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "the Company")
PDMR Forms re Cancellation and Issuance of share options
Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, hereby provides the PDMR forms, further to the announcement of 9 February 2024, whereby director share options were cancelled and replaced.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com
Aquis Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Aquis Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Joint Broker:
Clear Capital Limited
Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Charlie Wood
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Rogue Baron Plc
|b)
|LEI
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Growth Market
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hamish Harris
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Rogue Baron Plc
|b)
|LEI
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Growth Market
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Dolder
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Rogue Baron Plc
|b)
|LEI
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Growth Market
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tomoya Daimon
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Rogue Baron Plc
|b)
|LEI
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 February 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Aquis Growth Market