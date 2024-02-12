Anzeige
Montag, 12.02.2024
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
PR Newswire
12.02.2024 | 14:30
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Share Options Disclosure

Rogue Baron Plc - Director/PDMR Share Options Disclosure

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

For Immediate Release

12 February 2024

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "the Company")

PDMR Forms re Cancellation and Issuance of share options

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, hereby provides the PDMR forms, further to the announcement of 9 February 2024, whereby director share options were cancelled and replaced.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

Aquis Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Aquis Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCharlie Wood
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Rogue Baron Plc
b)LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.005400,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction9 February 2024
f)Place of the transactionAquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameHamish Harris
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Rogue Baron Plc
b)LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0055,000,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction9 February 2024
f)Place of the transactionAquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRyan Dolder
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusManaging Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Rogue Baron Plc
b)LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0052,000,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction9 February 2024
f)Place of the transactionAquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameTomoya Daimon
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Rogue Baron Plc
b)LEI
2138009XFT53PKLIH113
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Replacement of Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Rogue Baron Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Rogue Baron Plc ordinary shares: GB00BKPJXC41
b)Nature of the transactionAward of Share Options over new Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.005400,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction9 February 2024
f)Place of the transactionAquis Growth Market

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.