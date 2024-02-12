Novusterra Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Kenai Defense, Texas Tech University, to Support U.S. Army Objectives

Novusterra's patented technology will be further developed and implemented through a research and development investment by the United States Army.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Novusterra Inc. (Private) ("Novusterra" or the "Company"), a company specializing in the development and production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene for the infrastructure, agriculture, and electrification economy, and national security announced today that the United States Army will be using its patented technology to develop greater protection of sensitive technologies. Through this collaborative partnership between Novusterra, Texas Tech University (its academic research partner), and under subcontract with Kenai Defense (a prime defense contractor with a focus on material technology development), the parties will further develop Novusterra's patents for the production of carbon nanostructures and graphene utilizing coal as its primary, low-cost feedstock for next-generation defense applications.

Mark LaVerghetta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Novusterra commented, "We are honored to serve alongside our partners at Kenai Defense, Texas Tech University as we further develop our exclusively licensed patents to better serve our beloved United States Army and provide greater protection for their sensitive technologies. We look forward to supporting Kenai Defense and the United States Army as we work to provide low-cost carbon nanomaterial that will be utilized in national security-focused applications."

Novusterra continues its impressive growth of developing advanced applications that commercialize its exclusively licensed patents to produce carbon nanomaterials and graphene from low-cost, carbon-based feedstocks. Graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single layer of atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Graphene is extremely thin and extremely light yet harder than diamonds. Graphene has become a valuable and useful nanomaterial due to its exceptionally high tensile strength, electrical conductivity, transparency, and being the thinnest two-dimensional material in the world. The global market for graphene is rapidly expanding with most of the demand focused on development in semiconductors, electronics, energy storage/batteries, and composites.

About Novusterra Inc.

Novusterra's specializes in the development and commercialization of patented technology to produce low-cost, high-quality carbon nanostructures and graphene from carbon-based deposits to be utilized within the sustainable infrastructure, energy storage, agriculture, and water filtration marketplaces. The Company secured its patents through the acquisition of an exclusive sublicense with American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) which is designed to make use of an abundant and low-cost feedstock (coal) in an environmentally friendly process.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Novusterra Inc.'s control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Company Contact:

Gregory Jensen

CEO and Director

GQJ@novusterrainc.com

SOURCE: Novusterra Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com