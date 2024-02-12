Focus Universal Inc. to Partner with Ininbio to Develop Advanced Equipment Used in Beverage Industry

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, today announced it has an agreement with Ininbio, a multi-dimensional Mexico-based tech company, to develop and provide sensors and controllers intended to improve control of the fermentation processes used in the manufacturing of food grade alcohol-based beverages, including popular drinks of beer, tequila, and mezcal from the Mexico region.

Traditionally, this fermentation process has been monitored by manual measurement means and devices. Focus Universal will develop and implement sensors and controllers, however, will now enable this a fully automated process too. Focus's technology and equipment will allow Ininbio, and similar companies, to achieve more accurate, dynamic, and inline readings of TDS, total dissolved oxygen, pressure, pH analysis, temperature and humidity analysis, biomass analysis, alcohol content and characterization, and other key metrics essential to monitoring and control of the alcohol fermentation process. Ininbio is committed to invest a quarter million dollars initially into the partnership to develop these products.

"We're extremely excited to finalize this agreement, as it establishes that our technology may indeed significantly improve the fermentation process and permit controlled inline production of beer, wine and mezcal amongst many other beverages and products," said Focus Chief Executive Officer Desheng Wang. "We further believe there exists significant potential for the use of this equipment in many other alcoholic beverage fermentation facilities in Mexico and across the globe."

Food and beverage manufacturing is among the leading economic sectors in Mexico. In 2019, it accounted for 21 percent of total manufacturing output value and 4.5 percent of domestic GDP. In 2021, In Mexico was the fourth highest producer of beer globally, with 12.7 million metric tons. Revenue in the beer market in Mexico is projected to reach US$16.8 billion in 2024. (Statista). In 2022, Mexico exported a total of around 9.8 billion U.S. dollars worth of alcoholic beverages. Sales of tequila produced in Mexico attained a value of about $3.9 billion in 2022, including sales to domestic and foreign markets. By November 2023, this figure had reached about $3.7 billion. The nation's production of mezcal reached over 14 million liters in 2022, an increase of almost 75 percent compared to the production reported a year earlier(Statista).

About Ininbio:

Ininbio serves the alcoholic beverage industry by supplying nutrients, yeasts and novel formulas that allow for fermentations of the highest quality. The company's A.I.-driven measurement and monitoring platform provides unconditional support in helping attain peak fermentation efficiency. Ininbio received the 2019 Gold Medal for Quality and Service from the World Marketing Organization, SC, for being a leading company in the field of Cellular Nutrition in Alcoholic Fermentation processes. The company's products have also been approved by the U.S. FDA and have COFEPRIS registration (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks), which guarantees these products are safe and free of health risk. Ininbio has collaborations with several important organizations throughout Mexico including University of Guanajuato and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), and services clients including Jose Cuervo, Galindo Group, and Volcan de mi Tierra from Arneault's LVMH, amongst many other premium brands.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 28 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets.

