G-III Leather Fashions, Inc: DKNY SPRING 2024: KAIA GERBER DEFINES A NEW DAY AT DKNY

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move echoing the spirit of a new generation, DKNY reveals Kaia Gerber as the new face of the brand, infusing the Spring 2024 Campaign with a fresh energy that sets the stage for a new era of iconic American style with a New York edge. With a renewed focus on classic design codes reimagined for the next generation, this spring, DKNY is a manifesto of all things new-from an elevated collection and cutting-edge designs to a redesigned logo and a captivating new face-it's the dawn of a new day at DKNY.

Embodying all-American style with a New York spirit, Kaia Gerber takes center stage as the global face of the relaunch, bringing undeniably real sophistication to the campaign. "This season brings a whole new energy to DKNY, but with a laser focus on the original tone to build on the DNA of the brand," emphasizes Jeff Goldfarb, EVP at G-III Apparel Group.

With a renewed focus on DKNY icons and fundamentals, the collection reimagines core elements like denim, blazers, trenches, and leather jackets-all refreshed with a GEN Z twist. A new take on the DKNY logo sets the tone for the global reintroduction of all-American street style to the world. All the new brand signatures breathe life back into the classic DKNY codes-while always remaining styled back to the signature iconic pieces.

Captured by the visionary photographer Alasdair McLellan and styled by Alastair McKimm, the campaign unfolds in a bold, graphic NY studio, presenting a clean slate for the brand's visual identity. McLellan's lens, known for its aspirational yet authentic edge, elevates the fashion while capturing the true essence of Kaia-a natural authenticity that is nothing short of magnetic. "Kaia best represents the all-American style which classic DKNY was known for, but with a new energy and spirit," states Trey Laird, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Team Laird.

The campaign's fresh visual palette offers a new perspective, transcending the city streets. Spring 2024 becomes a study of Kaia, New York, and the collection in a real, raw, sophisticated light. McLellan captures not just the fashion but also the textures, sights, and sounds of New York, narrating a universally emotive story of the city's energy and spirit. In a tribute to DKNY's iconic billboard legacy, the campaign video brings the NYC billboards to life as Kaia literally steps off and out into the city, symbolizing a bold leap into the future.

As DKNY continues to evolve, the Spring 2024 campaign stands as a defining moment, reflecting the brand's renewed commitment to creativity, authenticity, and global accessibility. Join DKNY on this transformative journey, celebrating a new era of fashion that resonates with the spirit of today and the aspirations of tomorrow.

"The DKNY campaign will launch today on our DKNY Instagram @DKNY and globally through a diversified media mix of print, digital, premium outdoor and social/influencer partnerships. Additional campaign content will be rolling out on our Instagram channel throughout the season," states Jacki Bouza, SVP, Global Marketing + Communications at G-III Apparel Group.

The Spring 2024 collection is available globally on DKNY.com and in select retailers.

Photographed by Alasdair McLellan. Styled by Alastair McKimm. Creative Direction by Trey Laird. Hair by Anthony Turner. Make-up by Diane Kendal.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII), a global leader in fashion with expertise in design, sourcing and marketing, owns and licenses a portfolio of over 30 preeminent brands. The Company is differentiated across unique brand propositions, product categories and consumer touch points. G-III owns ten iconic brands including, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld, Donna Karan and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Halston and National Sports leagues, among others.

