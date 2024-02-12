Star Alliance International Corp. Updates on the launch of its Gold-Linked Digital Asset

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("STAR or the Company"). STAR has recently concluded research conducted by the Knightsbridge Group, aimed at exploring the feasibility and potential benefits of issuing a Gold-Linked Digital Asset.

The purpose of this asset is dual-fold: to both serve as a funding mechanism and as a dividend to shareholders of the company in the future.

With the completion of this research phase, Star Alliance has now instructed Knightsbridge to proceed with the necessary steps to establish the corporate structure and file the appropriate paperwork to initiate the launch of the Digital Gold-Linked Asset.

The decision to pursue the creation of a Gold-Linked Digital Asset aligns with Star's strategic vision and underscores its commitment to innovation and diversification within the digital asset space.

By leveraging the inherent value and stability of gold, Star aims to offer investors a secure and transparent investment opportunity while tapping into the growing demand for gold and digital assets.

It's important to note that at this stage, there is no public offering of StarAU in the USA until the requisite S1 filing is completed. For further details and information regarding the offering, contact the Knightsbridge team through their web site at www.knightsbridgelaw.com.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, "We are really excited that the research on our gold-linked digital assets is complete. Star Alliance remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions and opportunities for its stakeholders while adhering to regulatory standards and best practices in the industry. We now look forward to the next steps with Knightsbridge to get the product ready for launch."

Richard continued "We expect to finalize the funding documents for our line of credit in the next few days."

About Knightsbridge Group

Knightsbridge is a global leader in business facilitation, dedicated to empowering enterprises to navigate today's complex business landscape and seize opportunities for growth and innovation. With a focus on strategic partnerships and cutting-edge solutions, Knightsbridge delivers unparalleled value to clients worldwide.

Knightsbridge's expertise spans traditional and digital markets, offering a comprehensive understanding of diverse financial ecosystems. This multimarket approach positions the firm strategically to navigate various market conditions.

Knightsbridge's commitment to innovation ensures adaptability to changing market dynamics. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, the firm anticipates market trends and provides clients with tools to stay ahead.

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California as well as the Company is finalizing contracts to acquire a mine in Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," the environmentally safe gold extraction system that we are purchasing.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in both the fintech arena and artificial intelligence.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies. The addition of the support in Asia through our agreement with the Knightsbridge Group, ("KG") not only for the introduction of our STARAU coin, but also for the opportunities that KG can introduce, will significantly enhance the value of STAR.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded many-faceted enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, ensuring the absolute best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, contact STAL.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Facebook, Linkedin,

Twitter, @staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com