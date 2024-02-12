Latino Network Hosts Fundraiser and Receives $300,000 Grant From KeyBank

KeyBank grant will expand college and career readiness support for local Latino students

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Latino Network hosted a Gather for Good fundraiser on Thursday, February 8th in downtown Portland and received a $300,000 grant from KeyBank to support its Escalera (11th and 12th grades) and Fuerza (post-secondary) programs. The funds will be used to bolster these programs' existing curriculum and services by offering more flexible sessions and introducing new workshops focused on financial literacy, mental health, resource navigation and academic success to provide additional crucial support to students and their families.

Latino Network has served Oregon's Latinx communities for over 27 years, providing culturally specific services that reach over 12,000 participants across four counties (Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Deschutes) and 14 cities. Over 70% of its participants self-identify as Latinx/Hispanic and nearly 90% are BIPOC. Latino Network offers 62 culturally specific programs that cover nutrition, rent and energy assistance, health, education, violence prevention, youth empowerment, advocacy and leadership training.

The goal of this current empowerment project is to expand opportunities for students in the Escalera program to access crucial resources, such as tailored college preparation, trade school visits, financial aid guidance and STEM exploration. Additionally, it will help the transition of emerging students from high school into post-secondary life through the Fuerza program, providing support, engagement opportunities and partnerships with schools and community colleges.

"At KeyBank, we know that a crucial building block to a stable future is developing skills that will lead to successful and fulfilling employment," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank's Market President for Oregon and S.W. Washington and Commercial Banking leader. "This program will help these bright youth learn of the many opportunities available to them and seek the qualifications that will allow them to pursue a path of independence and reach their full potential."

"Latino Network is proud to include KeyBank among our community partners and are extremely grateful for this generous gift," said Tony DeFalco, Executive Director of Latino Network. "This grant will strengthen our work to engage high school juniors and seniors across the Portland metro area and offer culturally-specific support they need in order to graduate high school and have success pursuing post-secondary education. These funds will be an invaluable contribution to Portland's Latinx students and community."

About Latino Network

Latino Network was founded in 1996 by community leaders who grew concerned about the lack of adequate resources to meet the needs of the growing Latino community. Since that time, Latino Network has evolved to become a Latino-led community-based organization grounded in culturally-specific practices and services aimed at educating and empowering the Latinx communities of the Portland metro area and elevating them to their full potential. Latino Network addresses systemic inequalities in Latinx communities by advancing early literacy, building leadership capacity, promoting health and wellness initiatives, encouraging parent involvement, working with gang-involved and adjudicated youth and families, and providing academic support and activities to area youth. The organization's work springs from the core belief in Latinx community self-determination-that is, the ability of community members to participate meaningfully in the decisions that affect their lives and the lives of their families. To find out more, please visit https://www.latnet.org/.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

###

CONTACT:

Latino Network | Evelyn Kocher | 971-645-0980 | evelyn@latnet.org

KeyBank | Laura Suter | 206-343-6953 | laura_suter@keybank.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com