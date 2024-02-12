General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. , Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker has Teamed Up with a Brazilian Company to use the Certified EPA Safer Choice MFB-31-CitroTech for Proactive Wildfire Defense

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Mighty Fire Breaker, a subsidiary of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI), is shipping its first order of MFB-31-CitroTech® wildfire defense product to a leading Brazilian company Equilibrio Environmental Protection Equipment (Equilibrio).

Equilibrio Company was founded in 1996 as a forest fire protection service provider and launched its equipment manufacturing division in 2010. As one of Brazil's top wildfire defense companies, Equilibrio aims to bring Mighty Fire Breaker's revolutionary fire inhibiting chemistry to wildfire defense across Brazil.

MFB-31-CitroTech® is the only EPA fire retardant certified as a Safer Choice Product. This certification allows international and U.S. companies to streamline their vetting processes, and provides confidence for those who want more than the status quo.

Brazil has experienced unprecedented wildfires over the past decade. Equilibrio Director Alberto Jorge Laranjeiro said, "Mighty Fire Breaker's product shows enormous promise to help us achieve our mission of protecting lives, homes, and wildlife."

Mighty Fire Breaker Advisory Board Member Dan Reese developed the Brazilian connection for this innovative wildfire defense solution, now expanding the products reach globally. As a past Deputy Chief of CAL FIRE's Tactical Air Operations program, Reese is an authority in wildland fire chemicals, and is sharing this knowledge with U.S., Canadian, and international groups. Reese makes it easy for companies to understand how CitroTech is an absolute game changer in the wildfire defense arena.

"As countries experience extreme wildfire, the fear and concern is palpable. A safe, green, sustainable solution like MFB's CitroTech is an exciting, science based technology that can offer piece of mind to government agencies and the public." said Reese.

