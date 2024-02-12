Subaru of America, Inc.: Driving Hope: Operation Warm and Subaru Team Up To Make an Impact

Originally posted on Operation Warm

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / During their Subaru Loves to Help® month, from January 15 through the end of February, our collaboration with Subaru will help serve over 150,000 children living in urgent need. Subaru and their retailers are not just supporters; they are active participants in our mission. Throughout Subaru Loves to Help month they will visit local homeless shelters and support agencies to provide kids with brand-new coats, shoes, and socks.

Continue reading here

Photo courtesy of Operation Warm

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com