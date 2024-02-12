Subaru of America, Inc.: Driving Hope: Operation Warm and Subaru Team Up To Make an Impact

Originally posted on Operation Warm
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / During their Subaru Loves to Help® month, from January 15 through the end of February, our collaboration with Subaru will help serve over 150,000 children living in urgent need. Subaru and their retailers are not just supporters; they are active participants in our mission. Throughout Subaru Loves to Help month they will visit local homeless shelters and support agencies to provide kids with brand-new coats, shoes, and socks.
Photo courtesy of Operation Warm
