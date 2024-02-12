

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market capitalization edged up to $1.81 trillion amidst a mixed sentiment in crypto markets. While market leader Bitcoin has surged more than a percent, it is a lackluster performance in respect of other major cryptocurrencies.



Bitcoin has gained 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $48,935.18.



Ethereum has also added 0.70 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $2529.24.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) has slipped more than 2 percent whereas 6th ranked XRP (XRP) has dropped more than 1 percent.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), 8th ranked Cardano (ADA) and 9th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) are trading with losses of less than a percent.



10th ranked Chainlink (LINK) has edged up 0.13 percent to trade at $20.12.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed a net inflow of $1.1 billion for the week ended February 9. Year-to-date flows increased to $2.7 billion, lifting cumulative AUM to $59.1 billion. Bitcoin products recorded weekly inflows of $1.1 billion whereas Ethereum-based products recorded inflows of $16.5 million. Cardano-based products also recorded inflows of $6.1 million during the past week.



Of the cumulative AUM of $59.1 billion, more than 73 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $43.3 billion. Ethereum products constitute an AUM of $10.6 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.4 billion. An AUM of $838 million is attributed to Solana-based products and $327 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows shows outflows of $414.8 million from Grayscale Investments and inflows of $693.6 million to iShares ETF, $522.6 million to Fidelity ETF as well as $432.5 million to other ETFs during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $30.0 billion, which is more than 50 percent of the cumulative AUM of $59.1 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $4.2 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $3.5 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $1.1 billion to United States. Switzerland also recorded inflows of $38.9 million. Canada witnessed outflows of $17.2 million, followed by Germany that recorded outflows of $10.3 million and Sweden that recorded outflows of $6.1 million.



Cumulative AUM stood at $59.1 billion of which $44.2 billion or 74.8 percent is in United States. Canada follows with AUM of $3.7 billion. Switzerland accounts for AUM of close to $3.5 billion, followed by Germany with $3.1 billion and Sweden with $2.6 billion.



