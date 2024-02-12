

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar advanced against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie edged up to 1.3446 against the greenback and 1.4480 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.3475 and 1.4534, respectively.



The loonie was trading at 111.00 against the yen, up from a previous 4-day low of 110.57.



The loonie may find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.42 against the euro and 113.00 against the yen.



