

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Automaker, Stellatis N.V.'s (STLA) subsidiary, Chrysler unveiled a final teaser on Monday, featuring its new electrified concept car with seamless technology, battery-electric performance and sustainable design.



The company informed that the full reveal of the concept car can be viewed on its website on February 13.



Currently, Stellantis's stock is climbing 0.23 percent, to $24.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.



