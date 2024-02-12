Furnace Record Pressing Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Furnace Record Pressing announces the appointment of Ali Miller as Chief Executive Officer

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Furnace Record Pressing, a renowned global leader in premium vinyl record manufacturing, proudly announces the appointment of Ali Miller as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1. Miller has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2018 and previously held the role of Vice President. She brings over 20 years of invaluable experience in both music and manufacturing to her new role. Miller's ascension to CEO makes her the first appointed female CEO of a domestic pressing plant and reflects Furnace's long-standing commitment to diversity and empowering female leadership.





Color Vinyl

Furnace Record Pressing is a global leader in pressing high quality vinyl records





Miller's collaborative leadership, creative problem-solving, dedication to craft at scale, and unparalleled commitment during her 16-year tenure with Furnace has been recognized by colleagues and clients alike. "It is a genuine honor to assume the leadership of such an exceptional team," stated Miller. "While I take great pride in Furnace's past accomplishments, my enthusiasm for what we can collectively achieve in the future is even greater. I am committed to building upon the best team in the industry and to keep our relentless focus on the reason we exist: to serve our artist and label clients. I am grateful to Eric and the full board for the confidence they are placing in me."

CEO Eric Astor, who founded Furnace in 1996, expressed his full confidence in Miller's leadership and noted this transition has been part of the long-term plan at Furnace. "Since the day Ali joined Furnace, I knew she possessed the exceptional talent, dedication, and passion to thrive in this industry," Astor said. "She has been instrumental in shaping Furnace into the respected force it is today. I am confident that with Ali at the helm, Furnace will continue to deliver the highest quality vinyl records and remain a trusted partner to artists and labels for years to come."

A renowned music industry veteran, Astor will transition from the role of CEO to that of a dedicated strategic advisor to Furnace. While relinquishing the day-to-day operational responsibilities, Astor remains deeply committed to and involved with Furnace as both an owner and key member of the company's Board of Directors.

Paul Donahue, lead director at Furnace and Managing Partner of Black Squirrel Partners, echoed Astor's enthusiasm. "Ali's appointment as CEO completes what has been a thoughtful, long-term approach to management succession," said Donahue. "We are confident that her vision and expertise will drive continued growth and innovation. Furnace will thrive under Ali's leadership as well as that of fellow board member and manufacturing leader Mark Reiter. We are excited to support Ali and the entire Furnace team as they embark on this next exciting chapter."

Furnace Record Pressing was acquired in March 2023 by Black Squirrel Partners, a growth equity and content platform affiliated with iconic American rock band Metallica.

Contact Information

Jennifer Kushan

Marketing Manager, Furnace Record Pressing

jkushan@furnacemfg.com

703-663-6987

SOURCE: Furnace Record Pressing

View the original press release on newswire.com.