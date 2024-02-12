Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Highland Arms Enterprises, a Leading Franchisee of Neighborly, On its Partnership with Main Post Partners

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Adds Another Successful Transaction within the Residential Services Sector

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce a partnership between Highland Arms Enterprises, Inc. ("HAE" or "the Company"), one of the largest franchisees of Precision Garage Door Service ("PDS"), a Neighborly® company, and Main Post Partners, a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank known for its deep experience with entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to HAE on the transaction. The transaction was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Madison Day (Vice President), John Atkinson (Associate), and Justin Jasper (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Institutional investment into service-based franchisees continues to build momentum within residential and commercial services sector. The HAE transaction marks Boxwood's fourth franchisee transaction and third within the Neighborly system.

"HAE boasts an impressive operation on the West Coast led by a best-in-class management team. The newfound partnership will accelerate their ongoing M&A strategy and expansion into other Neighborly brands, all while leveraging Main Post's extensive expertise in franchising," stated Brian Alas, Managing Director of Boxwood Partners.

The leading garage door franchise with more than 100 locations nationwide, Precision Garage Door Service was acquired by Neighborly in 2020 and has grown considerably under the home services company's vision. Precision Garage Door Service has a clear competitive advantage due to lead generation, technology, inventory, sales processes, speed to service customers, and the ability to attract talent.

"We are pleased with the unparalleled strategic expertise and guidance provided by the Boxwood team as HAE embarks on this new chapter with Main Post," expressed Kevin Spratt, CEO of HAE. "The profound depth of Boxwood's knowledge in the residential services sector was critical in our quest to identify the most fitting investment partner, enabling us to expand our presence along the West Coast with momentum."

"We are thrilled to partner with HAE, as well as PDS and Neighborly, particularly during what is an opportune time to expand brands dedicated to home-related services," said Aaron Garcia, Partner at Main Post. "We look forward to working together to continue to build and establish a leading residential solutions platform across multiple brands."

Brian Myeroff and Bryan DaCanal from FORVIS acted as the accounting advisor to HAE while Patrick Franke and John Coughlan from Lane Powell served as legal counsel.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Main Post Partners

Main Post Partners is a consumer growth equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned, high-growth consumer companies. Main Post invests in both majority and minority positions primarily in first institutional capital situations where founders, entrepreneurs and management teams are looking for an experienced partner to help build their companies to full potential. With a "Partnership, not Ownership" approach, Main Post Partners works closely with a network of successful executives to provide operational and strategic support to its partner companies. For more information, please visit www.mainpostpartners.com .

About Precision Garage Door Service

Precision Garage Door Service, a Neighborly® company, is the nation's leading residential garage door repair company. Precision Garage Door Service provides consumers with the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers from more than 100 locations in North America. Acquired in 2020, Precision Garage Door Service is part of Neighborly, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. For more information about Precision Door Service, visit PrecisionDoor.net .

