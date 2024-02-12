

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The franc fell to near 2-month lows of 0.8772 against the greenback and 1.1066 against the pound, off its early highs of 0.8726 and 1.1029, respectively.



The franc weakened to a 4-day low of 170.06 against the yen and near a 3-week low of 0.9442 against the euro, from its early highs of 170.81 and 0.9414, respectively.



The franc is seen finding support around 0.90 against the greenback, 1.13 against the pound, 167.00 against the yen and 0.965 against the euro.



