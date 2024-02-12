WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenu Insights & Analytics ("Avenu"), a leading provider of revenue recovery and administrative solutions for state and local governments, announced today that it has acquired Judicial Innovations. This acquisition marks Avenu's second payment solution acquisition in 2024, underscoring its commitment to investing in government payment technologies and expanding its Justice Solution products. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Judicial Innovations is a provider of cloud-based payment and case management solutions for state and local government agencies. With over 180 customers, Judicial Innovations delivers an end-to-end solution that helps streamline payments and case management for the probation, court, and traffic end markets, resulting in cost savings, maximized efficiency and an enhanced user experience.

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, "Judicial Innovations is recognized for its innovative approach to simplifying government payment processes and perfectly complements Avenu's mission to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the dynamic needs of government agencies and their constituents. Adding high-growth software businesses to the Avenu platform is a core part of Arlington's M&A strategy and continues our overall thesis of building upon their strong leadership position in the highly fragmented state and local government markets."

"This acquisition is a testament to our strategic vision of creating a more cohesive, user-friendly experience for government agencies and the communities they serve," stated Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu. "With Judicial Innovations' technology, we're set to redefine what's possible in the GovTech space, enhancing our ability to support government operations with innovative solutions. We look forward to welcoming Jarrett Gorlin and the entire Judicial Innovations team."

Bilal Noor, a Principal at Arlington, said, "The addition of Judicial Innovations not only enriches Avenu's Justice Solution suite but also brings onboard highly desirable cloud-based recurring software with exceptional retention rates. Moreover, the synergies created by this integration unlock significant cross-selling and bundling opportunities across justice segments, further amplifying Avenu's value proposition."

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 4,500 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to drive positive results for their communities through software administration and revenue recovery solutions. Avenu's comprehensive software solutions digitally transform government by modernizing processes, providing online access to records, and reducing costs. Avenu also provides a robust ecosystem of revenue management services that identify and recover untapped revenue. State and local governments work closely with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Visit www.avenuinsights.com.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C. area private investment firm specializing in government regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 150 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington's website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

