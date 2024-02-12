HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Metro Sealant & Waterproofing Supply, Inc. ("Metro Sealant") headquartered in Springfield, VA with three additional branches located in Ashland, VA, Linthicum, MD, and Virginia Beach, VA.

Metro Sealant has a 35-year history serving contractors, design professionals, and owners with tailored sealant and waterproofing solutions for commercial construction. "We are proud to join the Beacon team and its growing waterproofing division, which is now nearly nationwide," commented Garth Viar, Metro Sealant's CEO. "We are confident that the customers and employees our family has worked with for over three decades will be fully served by Beacon with its added products, services and focus on the customer experience."

"The Viars have built a strong business through dedication to expertise in waterproofing, restoration, glass, and glazing. Their team's technical know-how is at the top of the industry, and we are thrilled to welcome them," said Martin Harrell, Beacon's Division President, Waterproofing. "Resiliency in the built environment is a growing concern and waterproofing products are a tool to guard against storms and extreme weather. Beacon's continued investment in distributing these specialty products positions it to provide protection in communities across the country."

Metro Sealant is Beacon's second acquisition of 2024. The company continues to drive above market growth and become recognized as a national leader in specialty waterproofing. Beacon exceeded its Ambition 2025 revenue and shareholder return targets for 2023 and continues to advance on achieving its full Ambition 2025 plan.

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 530 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

